3 arrested in slew of Sanford car burglaries

SANFORD, Fla. - Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested in a series of car burglaries in which guns were stolen, according to Sanford police.
Police said the cars were broken into Sunday in the Celery Estates neighborhood.
A number of items were stolen from the vehicles, including an iPad and a handgun.
Officers were able to track the iPad to a nearby address on Scott Drive.
They found three men hanging around a vehicle matching the description of one seen in the area at the time of the burglaries, police said.
When the men saw the officers, they ran and tried to hide in a shed a few houses down, police said.
Officers discovered the car had been reported stolen out of Volusia County.
Inside they sound the iPad and two stolen handguns.
Deandreaus Lawson 19, Damonte Lawson 16 and Reginald Mims, 16, were arrested on multiple charges, including grand theft.
