ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Residents of the Hideaway North Apartments are scrambling to get out of their apartments after heavy rains caused ceilings to fall.
“The wall started leaking. There was literally just water coming down and about a half an hour later, I started seeing it up in the ceiling,” said resident Jimmy Lopez.
Lopez said the damage started slowly, but the worst was realized when residents returned for a hotel they evacuated to last night.
Their floors were covered with the ceiling and their belongings were drenched.
Resident James Krauses realized something terrible was happening in the middle of the night Sunday.
“Last night I got out before most of the people, but it started dripping in various places. And then I came back today to this. I wasn't expecting it to be this bad,” he said.
Thirty-six apartment units are unlivable. The building's owner is blaming a roofing company that left the roof unfinished Friday.
The company is footing the bill for hotel rooms for residents, but they are still worried about their belongings.
