BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A sewer force main break caused about 375,000 gallons of raw sewage to spill into the canal system that flows into the Indian River Lagoon on Friday, officials said.
The leak was stopped and crews were still cleaning up by noon.
The break happened near the city limits of Satellite Beach on South Patrick Drive.
Officials said there was some corrosion between two shut-off valves.
The main was 4-feet deep, so most of the sewage bubbled up to the surface.
Notices were put up to warn residents in the area to avoid swimming, fishing or wading in canals in the area until further notice.
Pumper trucks were being used to transport sewage to the county's south-central wastewater treatment plant in Viera after it leaked from the force main on South Patrick Drive into a storm drain that leads into a canal between Cinnamon Court and Island View Drive.
The break happened close to a fire station, but firefighters said it’s not interfering with their work.
