ORLANDO, Fla. - Popular restaurant Jason's Deli released a lengthy list Thursday of stores impacted by a data breach, in which as many as two million credit card numbers could have been compromised.

Four of those stores are in Central Florida; there are two in Orlando, one in Melbourne and one in Lake Mary.

The restaurant in Orlando on Colonial Drive was one of the locations.

On Thursday, there was no signage on the doors alerting customers of the breach.

“With a lot of places, you don’t know how insecure your system is until someone hacks in,” said customer Akshaya Garimalla.

Just before Christmas, payment processors told Jason's Deli that several credit card numbers for sale on the dark web could be connected to their customers and an investigation began.

Jason's Deli believes at least two million credit card holders just stopping by for a meal may have had their magnetic stripe copied by criminals.

The breach at the popular eatery lasted about seven months, from June 8 through Dec. 22.

Jason's Deli is asking customers to look at all their statements over the last several months, just in case.

Jason's Deli is collecting information from anyone who believes their card was compromised.

So far, the business is not offering any kind of credit monitoring service.

Anyone who suspects fraud should contact their bank and also report it to Jason's Deli.

For a full list of Central Florida locations affected by the breach, click here.

