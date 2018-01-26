OCALA, Fla. - Four people were shot Thursday at an Ocala apartment complex, police said.
Officers responded to the Parkside Garden Apartments on the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street about 3 p.m.
They said two people got into a fight and someone opened fire, injuring the two involved in the fight and two bystanders.
Three of the victims were taken to the hospital, where one died, and one was treated at the scene.
Police have not released any information on suspects or the names of the victims.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police say updates regarding the number of victims, number of suspects and the status of the investigation will be provided, as soon as those details are available. pic.twitter.com/sYVF45uKuf— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 25, 2018
Police say this occurred around 3pm. Officials say multiple victims have been identified and are being transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/56LygP85pg— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 25, 2018
So far we don’t have a lot of information. But we’re able to see a heavy police presence and crime tape is up around the entrance, of an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/BoRx07CLvH
