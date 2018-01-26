  • 4 shot, 1 fatally, after fight at Ocala apartment, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. -  Four people were shot Thursday at an Ocala apartment complex, police said.

    Officers responded to the Parkside Garden Apartments on the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street about 3 p.m.

    They said two people got into a fight and someone opened fire, injuring the two involved in the fight and two bystanders.

    Three of the victims were taken to the hospital, where one died, and one was treated at the scene.

    Police have not released any information on suspects or the names of the victims.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Follow Myrt Price and for updates on this breaking news story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories