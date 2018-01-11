5 dead cats found among dozens of other pets living in 'deplorable conditions,' Palm Bay police say

PALM BAY, Fla. - A 35-year-old Palm Bay woman was charged with dozens of animal cruelty charges after numerous pets were found living in "deplorable conditions" in her Edgewater Drive home, police said.
Officers responded to the home Monday to assist the Department of Children and Families with an investigation, the Palm Bay Police Department said in a media release.
Related Headlines
"Upon arrival, officers discovered the home in a deplorable condition, with animal feces and trash covering the floors and counters," the release said.
One officer reported finding 50 cats and dogs in "various states of health," along with five dead cats, the release said.
Michelle Murray was arrested and charged with 60 counts of animal cruelty.
One of the responding officers described the scene as "one of the worst cases of animal neglect he has personally investigated," the release said.
Murray was being held at the Brevard County Jail in lieu of a $120,000 bond.
The animals were removed from the home with the assistance of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office animal services units.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}