6-year-old drowns in Daytona Beach apartment complex pond, police say

A 6-year-old boy drowned in a pond at a Daytona Beach apartment complex Sunday afternoon, Daytona Beach police said.
Police said the boy’s father had just pulled the boy from the pond at the Breakers Apartments at 778 Jimmy Ann Drive when they arrived shortly before 2 p.m.
Related Headlines
Read: FWC: Humpback whale washes ashore on Florida beach
Two officers alternated performing CPR on the boy before firefighters showed up.
The 6-year-old was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center where he died, police said.
Read: Woman says alleged scam took a creepy turn when she got text message from stranger
The boy’s father and grandmother told police the boy was in the living room when his father went to use the bathroom.
When his father returned, the boy was gone, police said.
Read: Passerby says she helped kidnapped woman who was beaten, stabbed and naked
The boy’s father went outside and saw the boy in the pond and called the authorities.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}