70-year-old homeowner recovering after Orange County armed burglary that left 1 dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 70-year-old homeowner injured in a violent burglary on Murcott Circle Wednesday is recovering in the hospital, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said two men kicked in the door of Juan Jose Carraballo's home on Murcott Circle near Old Winter Garden Road at about 5 p.m.

"We believe their intent was to commit an armed burglary of the residence," Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said. "Unbeknownst to them, the resident of the home was inside."

Carraballo, a veteran, was armed and opened fire on the intruders, deputies said.

One of the would-be burglars was killed, Williamson said.

One of the two men returned fire, hitting Carraballo, who was later found by his wife outside the home, deputies said.

The second burglar was able to flee the residence and remained at large Thursday, investigators said.

Carraballo was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

His condition was not immediately released.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

Neighbor Lenworth McKenzie said this kind of violence is very uncommon for the area.

"To hear that one of the neighbors got shot is kind of weird," he said. "You don't hear anything like that in this neighborhood."

A nearby resident who only identified himself as Mario said he was shaken up by Wednesday's deadly encounter.

"I think you need more security in this city, you know?" he said. "If you drive around, you don't see a lot of cop cars in the area, and they need this."

Mario said the neighborhood is usually quiet, which is why he decided to move to the area.

"When I tried to move to this house here, I found, first of all, check the neighborhood," he said. "I talk to the people and they said it was a quiet place and neighborhood."

Records from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, though, paint a slightly different picture.

While violent crime isn't common in the area around Murcott Circle, the Sheriff's Office has responded to the neighborhood 64 times in the past three months.

Of the 64 calls deputies responded to, 48 were car or home burglaries, records show.

People at Carraballo's home declined to comment on the armed burglary or shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or whereabouts of the second intruder is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline, at 800-423-TIPS.

