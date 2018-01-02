80-Year-Old Bicyclist Killed in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - An 80-year-old woman bicycling at 3 a.m. was struck and killed by a motorist in Florida.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Ruth Travers of Ormond Beach was killed instantly early Friday after being struck by a Mercedes Benz.
Daytona Beach police said the driver didn't show any signs of impairment. She told police that she didn't see Travers. It was raining at the time of the accident.
Police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said no charges would be filed.
Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
