9 Investigates: New casinos may require Florida voters' approval

0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Over the last decade, lawmakers in Tallahassee have taken up more than a dozen bills dealing with gambling, but now, any decisions on major expansions of gambling could fall on Florida voters, cutting the legislature in the state completely out of the process.

On Wednesday morning, the central Florida-based "No Casinos" group announced it had reached its goal of gathering signatures for a constitutional amendment.

The amendment, which will appear on the November ballot, would prevent state lawmakers from legalizing casino gambling unless voters approve it first, and would result in removing legislature from the process.

The group pushing the amendment issued a statement saying, in part,

"Over 1.1 million Floridians have gone on record wanting Florida voters, not Tallahassee politicians, to decide whether to legalize casino gambling,"

The move drew a mixed reaction from lawmakers, who, on recent issues bristled at having voters limit their authority.

"However the voters decide is in the best interest of the state as a whole, but I would have preferred it go through the legislature. But if it's the will of the voters, to have this happen or not happen, I'm not going to stand in the way," said Rep. Rene Plasencia (R - Orlando).

The amendment also underscores the power of attractions like Disney which have long been opposed to casinos and the expansion of gambling - something central Florida lawmakers are keenly aware of.

"We need to make sure we are maintaining the family friendly environment that attracts visitors from all over the world," said Rep. Bobby Olszewski (R - Orlando).

An amendment in Florida must pass with at least 60 percent of the vote. If this amendment passes in November all future expansions of gambling would have to be approved by Florida voters.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.