0 9 Investigates: Orange County considers putting property tax hike for children's services on ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County commissioners are being asked to consider a tax hike to fund a Children’s Service Commission, charged with preventing child abuse.

Xavier Mokarzel-Satchel died a brutal death at the hands of child abuse.

An arrest report states Lakesha Lewis and her mother, Calleen Barton, beat the toddler with a plastic wand and threw him down a hallway.

The boy’s mother faces charges too after she told deputies she had watched the two women abuse him in the past, but didn’t report it.

“Orange County has the second-highest child abuse rate in the state. We need money to prevent child abuse and treat it when it occurs,” said Dick Batchelor, a former state lawmaker.

Batchelor, a proponent of the Child Service Commission, said that money could be raised by Orange County property owners.

He’s asking commissioners to consider letting voters decide whether to raise property taxes to the tune of about $5 per every $10,000 of assessed value.

That would mean the owner of a $300,000 home would see a $150 property tax increase, under the proposal.

“It would raise about $58 million a year in new money for children’s services in Orange County,” said Batchelor.

The need is there, said Batchelor, citing gaps in mental health and early childhood education funding in a packet provided to commissioners.

Eight other counties in Florida have implemented Children's Service Commissions—including Miami-Dade County—which has put a focus on providing early education and dental and health programs for underserved kids.

“For children’s programs, I feel like they can take funds from other places instead of raising taxes, just my personal opinion,” said Natasha Vogl, an Orange County taxpayer.

Orange County already provides tens of millions each year in child programming—about $48 million in 2016, according to Batchelor’s pitch.

The proposal drew mixed reactions from parents and homeowners who spoke to Channel 9’s Karla Ray.

“For my homes, it’s already enough. I would not pay more on taxes for children’s funds. Even though I have children, I would not pay extra,” said Marie Joseph.

“People need to vote to have information on what kind of programs it has to be an educated decision,” said Luris Kahskilevich.

Before voters can get that information, Batchelor said commissioners have to agree to put the proposal on the ballot.

“You can fund programs now or you’re going to end up funding programs in Juvenile Justice or the court system,” he said.



