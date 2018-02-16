0 9 Investigates: Sanford Burnham wanted $500,000 in tax dollars after announcing plans to move

9 Investigates has uncovered that Sanford Burnham tried to pull a half-million dollars from an escrow account, funded by tax dollars, months after announcing plans to leave Orange County.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray obtained a memo showing Sanford Burnham requested the payment in December 2016.

The Orange County Comptroller’s Office blocked the payment, and now the office wants to give the money back to the county.

The funds were part of an original pot of $300 million used to help lure Sanford Burnham researchers to medical city more than a decade ago.

“Everybody had hoped this project would work, and work well -- it didn't unfortunately,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said.

There are discussions the University of Central Florida will take over the empty space left behind by Sanford Burnham for a new cancer research and treatment center.

“This is a lot of money, and I think it ought to go back to the taxpayers with Orange County. I think that part of the deal reached with UCF or whoever else, this needs to be on the table,” Diamond said.

Sanford Burnham was given $300 million on the promise of hundreds of jobs that were never created. It has led to a major strain between the research group and Orange County, which owns the building and put up the most local funding in the original incentive package, amounting to $40 millon.

“We took a huge risk for their success and our success. As gracious as I’m trying to be about the failure, it was a colossal failure,” Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said in January.

Leaders from the county, the city of Orlando and developer Tavistock Group, had the first of many meetings to lay the groundwork for UCF’s plans to move forward.

There is another $11 million in state funding left over that UCF has agreed to give back.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.