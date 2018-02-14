MELBOURNE, Fla. - At least two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening at Lizzy’s restaurant on East University Boulevard in Melbourne, according to police.
More than 50 rounds were fired into the restaurant, and a car was riddled with bullet holes, police said.
The injuries were not from the gunfire, officials said.
According to a Melbourne police news release, “One known victim, with minor injuries, was treated and released. At this time, only one other victim is known.”
Several 911 calls were received by authorities.
“Shots fired on University! Hurry up! Firing like it’s O.K. Corral,” a 911 caller said.
Investigators said that multiple people participated in the shooting.
“A big, big gun, and then a retaliation gun,” another caller said.
The names of those involved have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). Calls to Crimeline are anonymous, and tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
