Abandoned dog recovering

Edgewater, Fla. - Here's an update on a dog that didn't give up after being left to starve by his former owner.
Take a look at 'Adonis' now.
The Edgewater Animal Shelter says he's eating, drinking and even trying to run. He used to look emaciated when his former owner, Sarah Wells, turned him in earlier this month. Investigators say the dog couldn't walk and suffered from liver failure.
Wells is now facing felony animal cruelty charges.
