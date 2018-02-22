Accused gunman in Deltona shooting arrested in South Carolina

DELTONA, Fla. - A man was arrested Wednesday in South Carolina on charges of attempted murder and armed carjacking in Deltona.
Peter Neville Bamfield, 19, is accused of shooting a man on Dumas Drive in Deltona.
Investigators said they found Tarell Williams, 28, wounded and lying on a driveway as a resident was trying to help him.
Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark Honda passenger car speed away from the scene, deputies said.
Detectives said they determined Williams was driving the car when Bamfield pointed a gun at him from the front passenger’s seat and began shooting as Williams tried to escape.
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of U.S. Marshals Task Force in Central Florida and in South Carolina worked together to find Bamfield.
Bamfield was taken to the Darlington County Jail in Darlington, S.C, pending extradition to Volusia County to face the charges.
Suspect in Deltona shooting arrested last night in South Carolina, thanks to cooperation between our detectives & US Marshals Task Force members in Central FL and SC: https://t.co/6WaE8m9wrT pic.twitter.com/Z7F7wBtgoE— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 22, 2018
