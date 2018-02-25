0 Accused killer in Cocoa hotel murder sent to Brevard County, denied bail

COCOA, Fla. - The man accused of killing a 65-year-old Ocala man at a Cocoa motel faced a judge and was booked into the Brevard County jail.

Police said Joshua Keravuori, 18, turned himself in to police in Georgia.

He was extradited from Georgia to the Brevard County jail Saturday.

A judge denied him bail at his first appearance hearing Sunday morning.

A nationwide search for Joshua Keravouri, 19, of Maryland, began earlier this month after Terry Scott Hilliard, 65, of Ocala, was found dead at the Dixie Motel on Forrest Avenue.

Investigators later found Hillard's vehicle, a black Chevrolet Cruze, abandoned in Hialeah, where they Keravouri was also spotted at a gas station.

Police said Keravouri was seen checking into the motel with Hilliard, but investigators were unable to identify Keravouri.

Keravouri turned himself in Monday morning to authorities in Georgia, police said.

“I do believe he was feeling the pressure from all the publicity,” said Detective Ron McCarron of the Cocoa Police Department.

Police said Keravouri told a city bus driver in Alphareytta, Georgia that there was a warrant out for his arrest and he wanted to turn himself in to authorities.

He was taken into custody on a warrant for grand theft auto, but investigators said additional charges are pending.

“We believe that Mr. Keravouri can answer a lot of the questions that need to be answered and quite possibly, may be the only person who can answer them,” said McCarron.

Police believe Keravouri flew to Maryland where his mother lives after being in Hialeah.

“As far as I know, he was at his home with his mother. She had no knowledge about what had happened,” said McCarron.

Investigators said the state attorney’s office has approved Keravouri’s extradition.

