After storms and scandals, Florida legislators start session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's legislative leaders have vowed to tackle a long list of issues during their annual 60-day session, including the state's opioid crisis and allowing bullied students to go to private schools at taxpayer expense.
The Florida Legislature formally opened its session on Tuesday.
House Speaker Richard Corcoran and Senate President Joe Negron gave opening day speeches outlining their priorities.
Corcoran said students would no longer be "trapped" in public schools where they were being bullied.
Negron said he would push to expand financial aid for the state's highest performing students. He also said legislators would address Hurricane Irma response efforts.
Negron started his speech by asserting the Senate had "zero tolerance" for sexual harassment.
But before lawmakers could officially open the session, two South Florida lawmakers were forced to admit to an affair after allegations surfaced online.
Sen. Oscar Braynon (D), of Miami Gardens, and Sen. Anitere Flores (R), of Miami, issued a joint statement saying, in part, “Our longtime friendship evolved to a level that we deeply regret. We have sought the forgiveness of our constituents and God.”
This year’s session will go forward with two open seats in the Senate.
Republican Jack Latvala, a leading Republican state senator, resigned last month after he was investigated for sexual misconduct.
Democrat Jeff Clemens resigned following an affair with a lobbyist.
