Afternoon showers expected ahead of Tuesday's severe weather

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a warm, breezy start to Monday in Central Florida, ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers and storms Monday, with a high of 86 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low of 68 degrees.
TUESDAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening that could bring damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.
All of us in Central Florida run the risk for severe storms tomorrow. Stormy pattern! Isolated tornado risk. Tracking on Channel 9 now... pic.twitter.com/nfWCvkZaFs— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 19, 2018
Storms rolling through North Florida this morning... pic.twitter.com/B5R34Az8bs— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) March 19, 2018
