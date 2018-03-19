  • Afternoon showers expected ahead of Tuesday's severe weather

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a warm, breezy start to Monday in Central Florida, ahead of Tuesday’s expected severe weather, Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.   

     

    There is a 40 percent chance of showers and storms Monday, with a high of 86 degrees.

     

    Monday night will be mostly cloudy with some isolated showers and a low of 68 degrees.

     

    TUESDAY:  Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening that could bring damaging winds and possibly isolated tornadoes.

     

