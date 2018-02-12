Alleged internet gambling cafe raided in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. - Tavares police raided an internet gambling café Monday afternoon, seizing cash and computers.
Police served a warrant at “Dreamers” along South Duncan Drive in the Dora Canal Plaza off State Road 19.
Police said they’re tired of these businesses opening up in Tavares, since this is the second one that has been raided in the past few months.
Police said they plan to keep going after these illegal businesses.
Officers seized more than $10,000 cash, a gaming machine, hard drives and some documents.
Investigators said the business was an illegal gambling establishment that was paying out cash.
