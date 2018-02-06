0 Alleged Windermere rape victim testifies in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who said she was drugged and raped by a Windermere man testified in court Tuesday.

Darryl Patterson, 51, is accused in two separate sexual battery cases dating back to 2009, investigators said.

Patterson is accused of recording women he drugged and raped while they were unconscious, investigators said. He was arrested in 2016.

Videos of the alleged rapes were recovered from his Windermere home in 2012, but they sat in a storage shed until Windermere police Detective John Allen found the tapes in 2014 after Patterson reported to police he was a victim of fraud in an unrelated case.

Windermere police later released images of the women to the public to help identify possible victims.

“My wrist tattoo and a tattoo I had on my side, kind of lower back was on there (the image), so I knew that I was obviously a part of what was going on,” the woman, who we’re not identifying, testified.

In court Tuesday, prosecutors said they wanted the woman to testify in another woman’s case against Patterson to show he had a pattern of behavior.

The woman testified she worked for Patterson and woke up one day at his home, naked, not knowing what happened to her.

“I have no recollection of how I got back to his home or why I would not have any clothes on at the time,” the woman testified.

The woman said she never called police, but after one of the alleged attacks, she confronted him.

“I told him, 'This can’t happen. I don’t know why you think something like this can happen.' I was basically trying to get him to admit to me that something happened,” the woman said.

Patterson’s defense argues videos and statements should be excluded from the trial because Detective Allen misrepresented what was on the videos in order to get a search warrant for Patterson’s home.

The judge has not made a ruling if the video and statements should be allowed in the trial.

Patterson’s trial date has been set for Feb. 19 in one of the cases.

The other case is on hold because of a possible statute of limitations.

