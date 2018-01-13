Altamonte Alfredo Angelo bridal shop selling remaining dresses while employees look for work

0

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - When the bridal dress store Alfred Angelo closed suddenly this summer, it was a shock not only to brides, but also to employees at the stores.

Angelena Ekdi worked at the location near the Altamonte mall for seven years.

“We came in for a conference call at 10 a.m. on a Thursday and we found out after that call that we were no longer employed,” she said.

"It was hard, it was hard because it was so sudden, and it was heartbreaking because there was nothing that we could do for our brides,” said Kami Spaulding, another worker at the shop.

But Edki and Spaulding now work for a liquidation company that bought all the remaining merchandise.

The liquidation company, Solid Asset Solutions, bought seven Alfred Angelo stores, including shops in Ft. Meyers and Tampa as well as the Altamonte Springs location.

Edki is still looking for a full-time job.

She and seven former Alfredo Angelo employees ultimately came back in December to help sell the remaining merchandise.

“They were happy to come back. It was right before Christmas so it was like extra Christmas cash,” said Edki.

Dresses at the store are now on sale for around $300—with bridesmaids’ dresses around $70.

Some of the workers, like Spaulding, are only working part-time. The full-time workers know the gig is only temporary.

