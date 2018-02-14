ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police need help finding a missing woman.
Tina Powell, 52, was last seen Tuesday near Bambi Avenue driving a gray Nissan Sentra with a South Carolina paper tag.
Powell was going to a Walmart on State Road 436, but it’s not clear if she ever made it there, police said.
She was described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Police said it is not known what she was wearing when she was reported missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or to call 911.
