Apopka bicyclist dies after falling into roadway in front of a truck, troopers say

APOPKA, Fla. - A female bicyclist was killed after falling into the road in front of a car late Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Misty Terrell, 35, was biking south on Rock Springs Road near the intersection of Tahoe Street around 11:57 p.m. when she fell off her bicycle into the street, troopers said.
A 1998 Dodge pickup traveling behind Terrell hit her after she fell, troopers said.
Terrell, who was not wearing a helmet, died at Florida Hospital Apopka, according to the crash report.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on the driver of the Dodge, the crash report says.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
