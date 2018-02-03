  • Apopka police seeking driver in hit-and-run that put pedestrian in hospital

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    APOPKA, Fla. - Apopka police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and then took off. 

    It happened around 4 a.m. at the corner of Orange Blossom Trail and Piedmont Wekiva Road.

    Police said the driver was headed west on OBT when the person hit the pedestrian. 

    The pedestrian, who was not identified, was taken to Florida Hospital in Apopka in critical condition. 

    Police said they are looking for a dark-colored car. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
