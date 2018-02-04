Apopka woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run, police say

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash was arrested Sunday, police said.
Carmen Clayton, 46, faces a charge of hit and run crash involving death.
Apopka police said Clayton hit and killed 31-year-old Nikkita Pope as she was crossing the northbound lanes of U.S. 441 at the intersection of Piedmont Wekiwa Road around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Pope was transported to Florida Hospital Apopka where she died, police said.
An Apopka resident called police to report a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood that appeared to have been involved in a crash.
Traffic Homicide investigators went to the area and determined that it was the vehicle that struck Pope.
Clayton was taken to the Orange County Jail.
