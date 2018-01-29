OCALA, Fla. - An arrest has been made in one of the shootings that happened in Ocala last week.
The fatal shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. Thursday at the North Road Apartments at 10 NW 21st Place.
Kerrian Dukes, 22, was killed and two others were injured.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday for Jaquez Barr, 21, and he was arrested Sunday in DeLand, police said.
Barr faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police on Monday released the name of a man killed in a separate shooting that happened at 3:15 p.m. Thursday in the Parkside Garden Apartments at 621 NW 2nd Street.
Read: Police investigate 2 shootings in Ocala
Two men got into a fight and shot each other, police said. Four people were hit by the gunfire and D’Andra Flythe, 20, died, police said. The others are expected to survive from their injuries.
No arrests have been made in this shooting.
Read: 4 shot, 1 fatally, after fight at Ocala apartment, police say
Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook is following this developing story. Follow her on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.
