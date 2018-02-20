Arrest made: Man caught on video holding up 7-Eleven, WAWA in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery in Cocoa, police said Tuesday.
The man robbed a 7-Eleven Monday evening on Dixon Boulevard and Fiske Boulevard, where he displayed a firearm under his shirt and demanded money, authorities said. The clerk complied and the man fled with cash, cigarettes and potato chips, police said.
About two hours later, the man tried to rob a WAWA on King Street, but he fled before getting cash, police said.
The incidents were caught on surveillance cameras.
Neither the name of the man nor the details of his arrest have been released.
