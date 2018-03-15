  • Attorneys for convicted murderer ask judge for family to testify in sentencing

    By: Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County judge heard Thursday from attorneys for the man convicted of murdering a teenager.

    A jury found Sanel Saint Simon guilty last month for the 2014 death of 16-year-old Alexandria Chery.

    His attorneys are asking the judge to allow family and friends from Haiti to testify on Saint Simon’s behalf via video conference.

     

     

    The attorneys told the judge that Saint Simon was severely abused as a child and was neglected by his m other. 

    They want his family to describe the "dismal and impoverished" conditions Saint Simone was raised in and how he was "treated as  a servant" growing up.

    Prosecutors argue that they have no way to contact the witnesses and have no idea what they're going to say. 

    Saint Simon could face the death penalty.

    Follow reporter Field Sutton for updates on the judge's decision.

