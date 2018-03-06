  • Attorneys give closing statements in trial for accused Windermere serial rapist

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The defense called its first witnesses to the stand Tuesday in the case of an accused serial rapist from Windermere.

    The prosecution wrapped up its case Monday after two of the alleged victims testified.

    Jennifer Dixon, a friend of Patterson's testified Tuesday about the frequent visits she and Patterson made to Bird Island. 

    The defense argued for a motion of judgment of acquittal. 

    "Allowing the case to go to the jury based on (the alleged victim) saying, 'I felt like I had sex,' is not right," said the defense attorney Richard Parker.  

     

     

    The victims testified Monday that they had no idea they had been raped by Darryl Patterson until police discovered sex tapes years later.

    Those tapes were allegedly recorded without the womens' knowledge.

    He was arrested in 2016 after an ex-girlfriend turned video of some alleged assaults over to investigators years earlier. 

    During proceedings Monday, the jury watched a video of Patterson and the alleged victim having sex. 

    On the recording, the victim begs Patterson multiple times to wait until the next day. But the victim didn't remember the incident. 

    The case could go to the jury as soon Tuesday afternoon.

    Patterson turned down a plea deal offer last month.

    He is charged with sexual battery and attempted sexual battery.

     

