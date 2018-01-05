  • Bald eagle in distress found on Florida Turnpike dies

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An eagle that was in distress was found Friday by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on the Florida Turnpike. 

    FHP Orlando posted a picture on Twitter of Trooper Franko putting the bird in the back of his cruiser.

    The tweet said the eagle was being taken to the Audobon Birds of Prey for care.

    FHP later said the eagle had to be euthanized.

    No other details were released.

