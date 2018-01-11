  • Bear attacks Florida man who let his dog out for walk

    Updated:

    NAPLES, Fla. - A man says he was letting his dog outside in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

    Andrew Meunier tells news outlets that he let his dog out of his home about 11 p.m. Tuesday and spotted the 4-foot bear standing next to him when he stepped outside.

    Meunier said he struggled to get away and managed to get back through his front door.

    A 911 call revealed that Meunier suffered a minor facial laceration from the bear attack. He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches.

    "I'm just happy to be alive," Meunier said. "It could've been a totally different story."

