Belle Isle police not notified of school threat, chief says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A charter school in Belle Isle has had two school threats since the fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, but the Belle Isle police chief said she didn't know about the threats.
Parents at Cornerstone Charter Academy told Channel 9’s Shannon Butler they didn’t know about the threats either.
The threats were determined not to be credible.
Eyewitness News obtained a letter Belle Isle Police Chief Laura Houston sent to the principal of Cornerstone Charter Academy. In the letter, she wrote, "It's our responsibility and duty to keep the students and faculty at Cornerstone Charter Academy safe, and it's difficult to do so if we are not kept informed..."
The principal wrote back to Houston, “According to Orange County school policy, police did not need to be called as no weapons were suspected and that they handled the situation within the school district.”
The principal said the threat assessment at the school has been done and training for employees on what to report and when will be held Wednesday.
The board that oversees the charter school will hold a meeting Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Cornerstone Charter Academy to address school safety.
