ORLANDO, Fla. - Testimony continued Monday morning in the retrial of an Isleworth millionaire accused of killing his wife.
Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.
Prosecutors are presenting their case for the second time after Ward's first conviction for second-degree murder was overturned in 2016.
The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.
The defense claims the evidence was mishandled, so it's impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.
Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.
