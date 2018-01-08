ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating details surrounding a person’s body found along an Ormond Beach road, investigators said.
A person driving to work saw the body at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bennett Lane near Tomoka Avenue and West Granada Boulevard.
A cause of death has not been released, but police said it appears suspicious.
No other details have been released.
Channel 9’s Mike Manzoni is on his way to the scene. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.
Suspicious death investigation going on in Ormond pic.twitter.com/aJljXm2eby— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) January 8, 2018
