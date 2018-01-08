  • Body found along Ormond Beach road, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating details surrounding a person’s body found along an Ormond Beach road, investigators said.

    A person driving to work saw the body at 8 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bennett Lane near Tomoka Avenue and West Granada Boulevard.

    A cause of death has not been released, but police said it appears suspicious.

    No other details have been released.

