  • Bomb threat cleared at Fiddler's Green pub in Winter Park

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - UPDATE: Nothing suspicious was found after police investigated a bomb threat at Fiddler's Green pub in Winter Park. 

    Police are opening up roads in the area. 

     

     

    EARLIER: Winter Park police are investigating a bomb threat at an Irish pub. 

    Police said the threat was called into Fiddler’s Green on West Fairbanks Avenue on Friday afternoon. 

    The building was evacuated. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

    No other details were released. 

    Stay with wftv.com for updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bomb threat cleared at Fiddler's Green pub in Winter Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Off-duty firefighter falls off bridge, into St. John's River while…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officials: FIU student among 6 killed in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man armed with 20-inch knife tries to carjack sheriff citizen patrol…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Man who worked at youth behavioral facility had sex with girl…