Bomb threat cleared at Fiddler's Green pub in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - UPDATE: Nothing suspicious was found after police investigated a bomb threat at Fiddler's Green pub in Winter Park.
Police are opening up roads in the area.
#WPPD The scene has been cleared and nothing suspicious found. We are in the processes of opening all roads. Expect heavy traffic.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) March 16, 2018
EARLIER: Winter Park police are investigating a bomb threat at an Irish pub.
Police said the threat was called into Fiddler’s Green on West Fairbanks Avenue on Friday afternoon.
The building was evacuated.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
No other details were released.
Update.....— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) March 16, 2018
All roadways around Fiddlers Green are shut down. This includes:
Fairbanks Ave, Pennsylvania Ave,
Orange Ave,
& Holt Ave.
Please AVOID this area.
The police and fire departments are working a bomb threat call at 544 W. Fairbanks Ave (Fiddlers Green). Please avoid the area. Updates will follow.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) March 16, 2018
