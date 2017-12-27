ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child died Tuesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. near SeaWorld.
Related Headlines
The 12-year-old victim, later identified as Sebastian Duque, was crossing the roadway on a bicycle with other children when he was hit by a Ford Focus, troopers said.
The children were not crossing at a crosswalk, investigators said.
Sebastian was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he later died.
The driver of the Ford Focus, described only as a white male, fled on foot after the crash, investigators said.
Anyone with information on the crash or location of the Ford Focus' driver, is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213.
Fatal hit and run involving a child. I drive and Westwood Blvd. Suspect still on the loose. More on Eyewitness News at 10/11. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rNQOdH9q38— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) December 27, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}