    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A child died Tuesday after being seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. near SeaWorld.

    The 12-year-old victim, later identified as Sebastian Duque, was crossing the roadway on a bicycle with other children when he was hit by a Ford Focus, troopers said.

    The children were not crossing at a crosswalk, investigators said.

    Sebastian was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital where he later died.

    The driver of the Ford Focus, described only as a white male, fled on foot after the crash, investigators said. 

    Anyone with information on the crash or location of the Ford Focus' driver, is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213.

