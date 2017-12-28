Drive-by shooting on Kirkland Boulevard

0

They expect him to recover. But finding the car and the gunman could be a challenge.

The homeowner stood outside as officers gathered evidence. She had nothing to say to us, and wasn't very cooperative with detectives either.

We do know there were people inside this home when the car drove by and someone opened fire.

Fortunately, no one inside the house got hit. Police tell us children were there when the shooting happened. They are not sure yet how many rounds were fired.

Neighbors described hearing several shots. Although none would talk on camera, one woman told us she's afraid to even sit on her front porch anymore.

A man who claimed to be the victim's cousin tells Eyewitness News 9 the man shot is in his 20's, and he was visiting friends at this home, throwing around a football when the shooting happened.

Police say that victim was talking to them and alert when emergency crews took him to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Victim was shot in the face. @OrlandoPolice say this was a drive by, no one else injured. Vehicle description unknown #WFTV pic.twitter.com/2vor9bDLVS — Janine Reyes (@JReyesWFTV) December 28, 2017

The victim was reportedly standing in the front yard when the shooting occurred. There were other people in the house who were reported to be uninjured. A woman who lives at the residence was being uncooperative according to police. A man at the residence said the victim was his cousin and does not live at that home.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News 9's Janine Reyes for more on this developing story.

© 2017 Cox Media Group.