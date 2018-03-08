0 Brevard County deputy arrested, fired following "disgusting" discovery

Brevard County, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office was called On Wednesday evening to an Indigo Crossing subdivision after receiving a complaint from a neighbor reportedly hearing gunshots and a woman screaming.

Deputies responded, but there was no answer at the door and they were unable to make contact with anyone at the house after repeated attempts at communication.

Download the Eyewitness News app!

A search warrant was issued on Thursday morning. Inside police said they found Deputy Nick Worthy, his girlfriend, identified as Rachel Trexler, and their young child, as well as three dogs.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey, during a Thursday afternoon press conference went on to say what was found inside was "extremely disgusting", and "deplorable", and described a house in complete disarray with dog feces, firearms, ammunition, trash, food, plus a small amount of drugs.

There was also evidence inside of gunshots that were consistent with what the neighbors had reported, according to police.

Both individuals were arrested and face the following charges: child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana (under 20 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Ivey said that immediately upon his arrest, Worthy was fired from his position at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The child is currently in DCF custody and the three dogs taken by animal services.

Ivey said Worthy was employed by Brevard County for six years, and awarded the Deputy of the Year for the BCSO and the state of Florida in 2015.

On Thursday afternoon, Eyewitness News was at the Brevard County Jail when sheriff Wayne Ivey held a news conference about his agency's 2015 Deputy of the Year:

Worthy has since been released from jail after posting bond and provided no comment.

Read more news from Brevard County

© 2018 Cox Media Group.