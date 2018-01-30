  • Bundle up: Temperatures to plummet to 30s, 40s

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A front that moved into Central Florida Monday will move cold air into the region Tuesday, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.

    "The chill is back," he said. "Today, our highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average."

    Windy conditions are expected Tuesday, Shields said.

    "Tonight, (the) 30s and 40s return," he said. "Frost won’t be a widespread issue, but we could have some patchy frost in Marion and Sumter counties."

    Temperatures are forecast to rise to the 70s Thursday and Friday.

