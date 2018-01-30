ORLANDO, Fla. - A front that moved into Central Florida Monday will move cold air into the region Tuesday, Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields said.
"The chill is back," he said. "Today, our highs will only be in the 50s and 60s. We’ll be about 10 degrees below average."
Jacket start - and finish. Pants insted of shorts. See you on 9! pic.twitter.com/YsDipsnECk— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 30, 2018
Windy conditions are expected Tuesday, Shields said.
"Tonight, (the) 30s and 40s return," he said. "Frost won’t be a widespread issue, but we could have some patchy frost in Marion and Sumter counties."
The chill is in the air this morning! pic.twitter.com/17yFfkU1u6— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 30, 2018
Temperatures are forecast to rise to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
3 RARE EVENTS AT ONCE: Super Blue Blood Moon - this Wednesday morning!— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 30, 2018
In Florida, it’ll be a partial eclipse right before moonset (best seen prior to sunrise...5 AM). The weather looks great for viewing! pic.twitter.com/1sps2CpkzO
