DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A search is underway for the carjacker who took a vehicle with 3-year-old twins inside while the mother went to grab food from a restaurant, Daytona Beach police said.
The mother, who did not want to be identified, told police she left her car running Wednesday night while she ran into China One restaurant at 601 Bellevue Ave.
“I had preordered the food thinking I could just walk in and walk out and it didn’t happen that way,” the mother told Channel 9’s Mike Springer.
The son and daughter were found in the car, unharmed, in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue, police said.
“I never felt like that a day in my life, never. I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy,” the mother said.
Police have a vague description of the carjacker.
“My son just hugged me, I hugged him back and we cried,” the mother said.
Police told Eyewitness News the mother would not face any charges for leaving her car running while she wasn't in it.
