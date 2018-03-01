Carjacking suspect leads authorities on 2-county chase, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Channel 9 obtained video Thursday of a high-speed chase and arrest of a carjacking suspect.
The incident started in Volusia County, when someone called 911 to report a carjacking in DeLand.
The chase spanned through two counties, ending in Seminole County, where the driver of a black SUV was stopped.
Raw video: Carjacking suspect leads authorities on chase
A deputy performed a pit maneuver and the driver bailed from the SUV and ran through a neighborhood.
The man, whose name has not been released, was found and arrested.
