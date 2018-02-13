Cat named 'Sir Robin' found with arrows in back in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. - A small, orange and white cat was found with multiple arrow wounds in Zephyrhills, according to St. Francis Society Animal Rescue
Related Headlines
Animal rescue officials said the cat they named “Sir Robin” was seen several times last week before a volunteer could catch it.
“We couldn’t stand the thought of this poor boy suffering one more day. So, one of our amazing volunteers worked her magic last night and caught him,” the rescue said.
The rescue’s Facebook page said Sir Robin had an infected wound from an arrow on his back, along with a wound on his ear and several infected teeth.
Sir Robin received medical treatment and visited an emergency vet, and the rescue said it expects the cat to make a full recovery.
“Sir Robin is resting and eating well but is obviously in pain and is unsure yet if he is finally safe. As you can imagine, his care will be a very costly for our rescue,” the rescue said in a FB post.
The rescue has filed a report with Pasco County Animal Services, which it said has opened an investigation.
Click or tap here to donate to help with the cost of treating Sir Robin.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}