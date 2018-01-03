Central Florida chill: Housing the homeless

0

The cold weather has some cities scrambling to make arraignments for the homeless who are out in the elements.

Deltona Lakes Baptist Church at 2886 Elkcam Boulevard will open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and will provide shelter through Friday afternoon. For more information, contact 386-789-2400.

A spokesperson for the city said they asked the county to open up a shelter, but the city was told the county does not offer social services.

The city estimates it may have close to 200 people that may need shelter tonight in Deltona.

A Deltona commissioner told Channel 9’s Mike Springer that he plans to work with the county to develop a contingency plan in place so the city can have a shelter the next time there is a cold spell.

The Orlando Police Department will be hosting a Coat and Blanket Drive Friday to help keep people warm.

The event runs Friday from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Orlando police headquarters at 1250 W. South Street in the visitor parking lot and also at the corner of Orange Avenue and Central Boulevard at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The above location is also where people can donate coats and blankets.

Outreach crews in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties are trying to convince the homeless to seek shelter during the bitter cold.

“Unfortunately, some of our folks we work with have been homeless many, many years and they seem to be more comfortable riding things out,” Dewey Wooden with Healthcare Center for the Homeless said.

The Salvation Army, Coalition for the Homeless and the Orlando Union Rescue Mission will allow their shelters to be over capacity while the weather’s bad.

