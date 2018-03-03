Central Florida representatives host gun safety round table in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A gun safety roundtable to discuss proposed legislation wrapped up in Orlando Saturday morning.
Democratic state representatives Carlos Guillermo Smith and Amy Mercado hosted the event at the Acacia Banquet Hall that included Pulse nightclub shooting survivors, teachers and students.
They discussed the proposed “Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.”
That legislation includes more gun restrictions, raising the purchase age for assaul-style rifles and arming teachers.
The question on Saturday was about whether the representatives should vote for the bill even though there are pieces they don’t like.
