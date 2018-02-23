0 Central Florida school districts consider safety changes after Parkland shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Since last week's mass shooting in Parkland, six students in Volusia County and two in Seminole County have been charged with making threats to schools.

"I don't even want to send my kids to school anymore sometimes,” said parent Ciara Santiago.

Ciara Santiago has five daughters and says she wants to see changes.

Volusia County has had more than a dozen threats over the last week while Seminole County has had 25 in the last two weeks, though none have been credible.

"I think that there should be more security. There should be more officers at schools,” said Santiago.

On Thursday, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office announced it has added four more school resource officers to high school campuses.

Every school in the district has a dedicated school resource officer.

"They have direct communication with radio to other responding officers. They have ballistic vests,” said Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma.

Volusia County said it doesn't have the money to add more deputies. Sheriff Mike Chitwood has said he wants certain teachers to be secretly armed.

The school district said his proposal is something that needs to be vetted to the community and with the school board.

In Marion County, the district is requiring all employees to go through active shooter response training.

It was a plan already in place and it has been expedited because of the Parkland shooting.

In Osceola County, the superintendent and school board chair are planning to have a meeting next week with law enforcement agencies to review safety plans.

"Somebody has to do something when somebody comes with a gun attacking kids,” said parent Donna Morilla.

The Orange County school district is considering making a threat to a school an official violation of the student code of conduct.

