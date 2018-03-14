Central Florida students participate in National Walkout, honor Parkland victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students from coast to coast walked out Wednesday to protest gun violence and honor the lives of the 17 people who were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
March 14 marks the one-month anniversary of the shooting.
“ENOUGH National School Walkout” was organized by students working with the Women’s March Youth Empower to call for action on gun control.
The Orange County School District said 50 to 70 schools are taking part in the walkout and Wekiva High School is on that list.
Wekiva students walked out and met in the courtyard, starting at 9:30 a.m. Seventeen desks sat empty in the courtyard during an hour-long ceremony to honor the lives lost in the Parkland shooting.
“We were trying to create a safe, orderly space for our children to be able to express themselves, and that's what we are providing," Orange County Schools representative Scott Howat said.
Wekiva students said that throughout the day they will make a point to introduce themselves to 17 new people on campus.
Other schools throughout Central Florida also took part in the walkouts.
“Seeing them come together for this was truly amazing. Knowing that everyone cares about this and it’s taken seriously was really amazing to see,” said Lake Howell High School Student Derek Isaac.
Many students made shirts and signs to honor the victims.
Some said the walk wasn’t as much about gun control as it was about supporting the victims.
A student has just finished reading the names of the victims #WFTV pic.twitter.com/PE2E8iFcRZ— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) March 14, 2018
