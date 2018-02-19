ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was once arrested in connection with an explosion at an Orange County McDonald’s is no longer facing charges, Channel 9's Jeff Deal learned.
Kenneth Capo was arrested in August after Orange County deputies said he blew up a part of a bathroom at the fast food restaurant on Orange Blossom Trail near Rose Avenue in the Lockhart neighborhood in July.
Capo faced charges of placing and discharging a destructive device.
Prosecutors with the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney’s Office filed a “no information notice,” noting the case is not suitable for prosecution.
Prosecutors decided last month not to pursue charges against Capo for a July 16 explosion at Advance Discount Auto Parts store on Clarcona Ocoee and North Pine Hills roads.
The State Attorney’s Office would not release any other details.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s had no comment on the decision.
