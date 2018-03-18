Child hit, killed while crossing street in Pine Hills, firefighters say

PINE HILLS, Fla. - A child died after being hit while crossing the street in Pine Hills Sunday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The child was hit around 5:50 p.m. while crossing Silver Star Road just west of Dardanelle Drive, firefighters said.
The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert before dying, officials said.
The Florida Highway Patrol was notified to investigate the crash, firefighters said.
.@FhpOrlando confirms this white car was involved in the fatal crash involving a child younger than 10. Driver remained on the scene. The people with the vehicle & driver did not want to speak on camera @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OjGwWPv699— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) March 18, 2018
At the scene in Pine Hills where a child was hit by a vehicle on Silver Star not far from Dardanelle. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/VK4FMtYdti— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) March 18, 2018
