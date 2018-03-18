  • Child hit, killed while crossing street in Pine Hills, firefighters say

    By: Chip Skambis

    PINE HILLS, Fla. - A child died after being hit while crossing the street in Pine Hills Sunday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The child was hit around 5:50 p.m. while crossing Silver Star Road just west of Dardanelle Drive, firefighters said. 

    The child was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert before dying, officials said. 

    The Florida Highway Patrol was notified to investigate the crash, firefighters said. 
     

