Child injured in Merritt Island apartment fire

    MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A child was airlifted to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Merritt Island apartment Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

    The cooking fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on Needle Boulevard. 

    The 10-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert, firefighters said. 

    Firefighter said they were able to contain the fire to one unit. 

    The Red Cross is assisting an adult as well as the injured child, who were displaced by the blaze. 

    Firefighters do not yet have an estimate as to the amount of damage caused by the fire. 

