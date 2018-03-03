0 Child injured in Merritt Island apartment fire

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A child was airlifted to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Merritt Island apartment Saturday afternoon, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The cooking fire broke out shortly before 3 p.m. at an apartment complex on Needle Boulevard.

Read: Mechanic at Maine dealership finds body of woman in trunk of car

The 10-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital as a trauma alert, firefighters said.

Firefighter said they were able to contain the fire to one unit.

Read: Officials: Georgia PE teacher resigns after accidentally showing porn in class

The Red Cross is assisting an adult as well as the injured child, who were displaced by the blaze.

Firefighters do not yet have an estimate as to the amount of damage caused by the fire.

**STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE** Apartment fire damage is contained to the apartment of origin. The victim that was rescued by BCFR crews is a pediatric patient that is being flown to a trauma center. Cause still unknown and still no damage estimate. County fire inspector enroute — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 3, 2018

Fire out. Overhaul in progress. Fire damage contained to apartment of origin. No cause or damage estimates as of right now. PIO is out of town and working remotely. More info later. — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 3, 2018

Red Cross being called to assist one adult and one child with needs. — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) March 3, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.