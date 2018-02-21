Cinemark limits bag sizes allowed in movie theaters

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cinemark theaters said that in order to enhance the safety and security of its guests and employees, “any bags or packages measuring larger than 12" x 12" x 6" will not be permitted into the theater,” with the exception of medical equipment bags and diaper bags.
Cinemark said on its website that it does not provide a general area to check bags or any other personal belongings not allowed into the theater.
However, Cinemark said it “reserves the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater.”
This comes one week after deputies said former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz, 19, killed 17 people and injured more than a dozen others at the Parkland school.
Students traveled from Parkland to Tallahassee Wednesday, where they held a rally, urging lawmakers to change the state's gun laws.
Wednesday's rally was organized by the Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, a group that was created after the 2016 massacre at the Pulse Orlando nightclub. Survivors of that mass shooting will join students at the rally.
